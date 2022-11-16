Funding for body cameras for the Walla Walla Police Department has been added to the proposed Walla Walla city budget, Councilmember Rick Eskil confirmed to the U-B.
The budget still must be passed after public budget hearings Wednesday and Dec 7. The public hearings are part of the regular City Council meetings, which begin 6:30 p.m. at Walla Wall City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Ave.
If the budget passes, the WWPD could get cameras as soon as March, Eskil said.
The full story will be in Thursday’s print edition of the Union-Bulletin.
