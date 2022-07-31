The Blue Mountain Action Council will receive $25,000 from a Tyson Foods grant as part of a nationwide Hunger Relief program for underserved communities, according to a press release by Tyson Foods.
The funds received will support the BMAC food pantry services for Burbank, Touchet and Pasco according to interim food bank director Erik Mora.
In the press release, Mora says BMAC has served nearly 8,300 households and a total of 21,000 people monthly in those rural communities.
In the statement, Lauren Biedron of Feeding America says there are more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, who are food insecure in America.
