“Hey, it’s a good one,” Del Steinhorst of Walla Walla said about the fact Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Blues Traveler was the sole concert to grace the stage of the Wine Country Amphitheater this year.
Steinhorst was one of many who came for the music on Tuesday, July 18. Big Head Todd and the Monsters, a band he had seen live in the ‘90s in Colorado, were the first to perform.
He said his favorite tune by the group was “Please Don’t Tell Her,” a jam they played a few songs into the set.
Reasons for attending varied — some came for Blues Traveler, others for Big Head Todd and the Monsters, and still others because they scored tickets from a friend who couldn’t make it. All were ready for a great time.
Jennifer Berendt and Sarah Eller of Tri-Cities, both fans of Blues Traveler, heard about the show last week when they were given tickets, and couldn’t wait to come.
There was an atmosphere of anticipation and relaxation as concertgoers awaited the opening act.
Attendees readied themselves for an evening of blues with lawn chairs, blankets, food from one of several area food trucks and cold beverages while kids ran and wrestled in the grass.
Stay-A-Round Donuts and Fry Pies, Smokin’ Bandits and Mi Pueblito were among those stationed at the venue to provide food for the masses.
Shade was scarce to begin, but the heat would dissipate as the evening went on, and the movement of the crowd would increase.
The concert
Big Head Todd and the Monsters kicked off the live music with rock vibes, guitar licks and emotive vocals.
Several guests sang along to hits, including “Angela Dangerlove” and “Bittersweet,” while others couldn’t help but dance. There was some overlap between the two groups.
The sun went down behind the stage as the first act played, and a brief intermission allowed a break as Blues Traveler set up.
The standing and dancing portion of the audience grew as Blues Traveler’s portion of the show went on; a cluster at the fence in front of the stage seemed to know every lyric.
Lead singer John Popper paused to let fans fill in a line of their 1994 hit “Run Around.”
In addition to their original songs that included “Things Are Looking Up” and “But Anyway,” the band churned out several covers, including Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Last Dance with Mary Jane,” ZZ Top’s “La Grange” and Charlie Daniels’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” replacing the original fiddle riffs with harmonica solos by Popper.
Before their last jam session, keyboardist Ben Wilson shouted out his good friend Patty Keyes of Walla Walla, who housed his former band, Big Dave and the Ultrasonics, while they toured the West Coast in the '90s.
A little more than 2,000 people turned out for this event, said Scott Daggatt, president of W3 Entertainment.
Wine barrels and straw bales throughout the space furnished a perch for refreshments and guests.
Vendor tents and food trucks lining the sides of the grassy area provided a festival atmosphere.
“The concert went really well,” Daggatt said, “My partner Tommy Long makes sure there’s a great customer experience, so when you walk in, you feel like you’re somewhere.”
The aim is to create a space that is “uniquely Walla Walla,” he said, and added that despite hurdles in booking concerts this year, the show will go on.
One change that took place this year was the source of power for the stage.
Last season, every concert was run using portable generators.
“This was our first all-electric concert,” Daggatt said, “Through Columbia REA and Walla Walla Electric we have all electric power.”
The show went off without a hitch and there were no adverse incidents involving technology or crowd behavior, he said, adding that “the police chief gave us a clean report.”
He said the police presence was not in anticipation of a rowdy crowd, but to be prepared for any emergency incidents that would require an immediate response.
Looking ahead
Some improvements are on the agenda for 2024 that Daggatt said he hopes will elevate the guest experience.
He hopes to have more dinner options available for a hungry crowd and start shows earlier to make it easier for people to attend an evening concert during the week, which is when most of them take place.
He said he is optimistic the 2024 season will be well-booked and create a unique experience for locals and visitors to attend and enjoy.
