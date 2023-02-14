Hearing a knock on her front door the afternoon of Valentine's Day, Betty Walker, of Walla Walla, opened it to find a local a cappella quartet called Blueprint, dressed in red blazers, ready to present her with a red carnation, a card and a surprise concert of her own.
In the living room of her Bush Street home, Walker listened to a rendition of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World."
Her friend, Lynette Brown, who also handcrafted the card, had set up the gig.
"What a wonderful surprise," Walker exclaimed.
Blueprint — with Jenny Miles, bass (also a founding member of the group in 1998); Adrienne Hernandez, tenor; Ilona Pease-Verwer, lead; Chessa Hickox, baritone — was in the midst of its Valentine's Day tour with 11 stops across the community throughout the day.
Along with "What a Wonderful World," they would sing other popular lyrics such as "It Had to be You" and "Always" and "Sweet Dreams."
Folks in Walla Walla contacted Miles via phone and email to set up surprise performances for their loved ones.
In addition to household and office visits on Valentine's Day, Blueprint also performed at the Fourth of July celebration at Pioneer Park and national anthems (American and Canadian) for Walla Walla Sweets baseball games at Borleske Stadium, not to mention birthdays and anniversaries.
