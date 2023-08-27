The Blue Zones Project theme is Address the Stress.
A Real Age Test survey conducted by BZP over two years has determined stress is the No. 1 risk factor to the health and wellbeing of people in the Walla Walla Valley, said BZP Engagement Lead Rebecca Thorpe in a release.
“Not only is it rising in our community but also in the other BZP communities around the country. We need to address the stress,” Thorpe said.
“Stress isn't new, but the number of people who are feeling stressed is rising.
“We were hoping to see the stress levels dip from the previous year, but that wasn't the case, and it seems to be a national trend,” she said.
The BZP is based on Power 9 Principles, which, when practiced, can help alleviate stress.
Dan Buettner, who studied the original 5 Blue Zones, extracted nine areas all the zones had in common, she said.
The principles are: having purpose/knowing why one gets up in the morning; downshifting/taking time to relax; eating until 80% full; plant slant/eating more fruits and vegetables; wine or friends at 5/taking time to connect with friends and family at the end or during the day; positive pack/having friends who support healthy habits; belong/being a part of something bigger than oneself; loved ones first, ahead of other obligations; and move naturally/adding movement of some kind into each day.
“Locally, we have been implementing these principles into all the work and programs we do in the community,” said Thorpe.
“There is no way to live a stress-free life. However, there are tools that can be learned to help manage stress and become more resilient to it.
BZP will begin the Address the Stress campaign in September with many community partners.
Using an Address the Stress logo and offering information on how the programs help manage stress, they plan to identify measures in the Valley that help the issue.
“We aren't necessarily adding a bunch of new programs, although there will be some. We are elevating those that are already here and letting our community know how they can help mitigate some of the stress they are feeling,” Thorpe said.
Plans are underway for three Community Reads programs with the Walla Walla Public Library where participants will read and then discuss three books regarding stress.
Partners include the Walla Walla Senior Center, YMCA, C2C, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, YWCA, Blue Mountain Action Council, the City of Walla Walla and others. Purpose Workshops, walking groups and healthy cooking classes will be offered.
Monthly information packets will be sent to schools and workplaces to share tips and resources on how to deal with daily stressors.
“We are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to addressing the stress level of our community. We want everyone to be a part of the conversations and the solutions,” she said.
In addition to the stress, there's trauma.
“It's OK to have stressful times and we realize that some stress is all consuming — especially if you are in survival mode," Thorpe said, indicating that such organizations as Catholic Charities, BMAC, Trilogy and others are there to turn to.
“We want to bring attention to the work those organizations are doing so more people know how to access them. Also, we want to help with the smaller stressors that can chip away at a person if they don't deal with them and finish their stress cycle.
“We want people to learn ways they can finish their stress cycles. We want readers to realize it's OK to be kind to yourself, which leads to being kinder to others. When we do these things, our cortisol levels lower, our risk for chronic disease lessens, we are less likely to experience anxiety and depression, we are more likely to be at a healthy weight, and we will take better care of ourselves and our loved ones.”
BZP has changed how it talks about its programs.
“Our work has always promoted well-being, but we … simply want to address the stress and see if we can move the needle back toward a less-stressed community that can thrive, Thorpe said.
The hope is to begin changing cultures that may propagate it and learn how to manage it.
BZP develops relationships with many types of local organizations — worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores and participating organizations (civic groups, clubs, faith-based, nonprofit and others) — providing them with tailored tools to help implement evidence-based practices in their environments.
Participating organizations implement small changes to their work cultures, wellness plans, menus, public offerings and other assets that positively affect those who work there and those who are served.
Currently, eight large worksites have been approved: the cities of College Place and Walla Walla, Walla Walla University, Key Technology, Baker Boyer Bank, Columbia REA, College Place Public Schools and Valley Residential Services.
Several more are in the process.
Approved smaller organizations are Blue Mountain Humane Society, Total Motion Physical Therapy, Bread Head, Blue Mountain Community Foundation and Walla Walla Senior Center
Approved schools: College Place High School, Sharpstein, Berney, Edison and Davis Elementary schools and Garrison Middle School.
Approved restaurants are Roger’s Bakery, Graze, Cleveland Commons (Bon Appetit), Stone Soup, Walla Walla Bread Co., The Express, and Bacon and Eggs and Happy Wanderer, both pending.
There is no cost. All Blue Zones Project programming is free.
Find out more about BZP and its programs at wallawallavalley.bluezonesproject.com.
