With colder days hopefully a distant memory, it's a great time to hunt for the coveted edible mushrooms that grow throughout the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday, April 27.
Some rules apply, as they have every year. For those who gather mushrooms for personal consumption, no permit is required. Quantities are limited to less than one gallon in Oregon or less than five gallons in Washington state, and in neither state can personal consumption mushrooms be sold, bartered or given away.
A recreational pass might be required at participating trailheads on the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests. Mushroom foragers on both national forest systems are required to display a Northwest Forest Pass in the windshield of their vehicle when using a designated fee trailhead.
For those who are 18 years or older with a larger mushroom gathering scale in mind, a commercial mushroom permit is required. A permit, which costs $2 per day with a minimum purchase of 10 days or $20, is required for those that intend to harvest mushrooms to sell, or individuals who plan to harvest, possess, or transport more than one gallon of mushrooms in Oregon or more than five gallons in Washington. Commercial mushroom harvesters must also keep a record of the date, time and gallons removed off national forest lands.
An annual permit, valid from May 1 to Dec. 31 can be obtained for $100, and permits are available at National Forest Service offices. Purchasing a permit requires valid government-issued identification.
Commercial mushroom picking is prohibited in wilderness areas, and an industrial camping permit is required if commercial mushroom harvesters plan to camp overnight on National Forest System lands. Industrial camping permits can be obtained only at the local ranger district office or electronically by contacting the forest where the individual plans to harvest.
The U.S. Forest Service asks mushroom hunting participants to park outside of designated campgrounds, carry mushrooms in a mesh bag to allow for spore dispersal for future production, pick up and pack out trash, give wild animals plenty of space, respect other mushroomers and report any violations to the Forest Service.
The 2023 Mushroom Guide for the Malheur/Umatilla/Wallowa-Whitman National Forests is available at bit.ly/3LBCU0D. Note that many forest mushroom varieties are poisonous.
