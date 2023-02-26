Members of Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever Chapter 258 devote untold hours each year to outreach and education programs in the Walla Walla Valley.
Their herculean efforts were recognized on Feb. 18 with Pheasants Forever’s 2022 National Chapter of the Year Award for Education and Outreach during the national PF convention in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Current chapter President Makaiwi Wachter and Vice President Dan Eveland attended Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic 2023 from Feb. 16-19 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
They accepted a plaque recognizing the chapter’s efforts, especially the habitat, youth and Women on the Wing committees and committee leaders.
“Just being nominated for this national award was an honor, but to actually receive it — to stand out among over 800 chapters — left us speechless,” said BMPF Advisory Board Chairman Brad Trumbo.
“Taking a step back to look at what we had accomplished in 2022 illuminated just how hard this chapter’s volunteers work, and their personal investment and the value they see in Pheasants Forever’s missions,” he said.
The trade show and convention attract PF and Quail Forever hunters, landowners and bird dog enthusiasts and offers an upland rally, National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic celebration dinner, bird dog parade, Upland Film Festival, Public Lands Pavilion, Path to the Uplands Stage, Habitat Stage, Bird Dog Stage and more than 400 unique outfitter, gear and food vendors.
In 2022, BMPF provided 23 conservation-related events and reached approximately 450 participants in Southeastern Washington – more than any of the other approximately 800 PF chapters across the nation, Trumbo said.
The learn-to-shoot, learn-to-hunt, hands-on habitat field days, informational clinics and other community events resulted in 40 new chapter members.
BMPF annually sponsors a youth education and shooting program and in 2022 started a Women on the Wing program to diversify its outreach and encourage more women to become involved in upland hunting and conservation, Trumbo said.
“The program was wildly successful in its first year, drawing participants from as far as La Grande, Oregon, and Missoula, Montana,” Trumbo said.
BMPF is currently completing six local habitat projects and rolling out 2023 program details, Trumbo added.
BMPF’s 32nd annual banquet fundraiser was Feb. 25 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
Many local businesses and individuals donate gift certificates and items for the event’s drawings and live and silent auctions.
Proceeds from the event, which includes a catered dinner, fund all of the chapter’s conservation and education projects.
The nonprofit Minneapolis-based Pheasants Forever was founded in 1982 and focuses on wildlife habitat conservation.
It relies on the grass-roots efforts of individual chapters to raise funds for and execute on-the-ground habitat projects and recruit and educate members on conservation, firearms safety and upland hunting.
Founded in 1988, the local chapter has since completed approximately 75 habitat projects in Walla Walla and Columbia counties in Washington and Umatilla County, Oregon.
“PF is the only conservation nonprofit that leaves 100% of funds raised by chapters within chapter control to be reinvested in the local communities,” Trumbo said.
For more details about BMPF, to make a donation and get involved with the highly active BMPF chapter, see bmpf258.org, email bmpf@bmpf258.org, or find them on Facebook at bit.ly/41gDR4m and on Instagram @pheasantsforever258.
By the way, Dan Eveland is my husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.