The Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 E. George St. in Walla Walla will have an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Visitors will meet staff, watch a dog playgroup session and get to know some of the cats and dogs currently up for adoption.
The humane society is at full capacity and needs help getting dogs into homes. For the entire month of April, adoption fees for all adult dogs have been reduced to $15 and include spay/neuter, vaccines, license, microchip, and voucher for a fee, initial appointment with a local veterinarian.
Puppy adoption fees are half price.
Adoptable dogs are available at bluemountainhumane.org/dogs.
Interested adopters can fill out the online application and visit BMHS during its hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
If the dog you want to meet is in foster care, please call 509-525-2452 ahead of time to schedule an appointment for the foster family to bring the dog to the shelter to meet you.
If you have other dogs or kids, BMHS staff recommends bringing them along for a supervised introduction.
