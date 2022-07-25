The Blue Mountain Humane Society is participating with the Bissell Pet Foundation in the National “Empty the Shelters” event through July 31 and is reducing adoption fees to $50 or less.
The Blue Mountain Humane Society, 248 E George St., is one of 250 shelters in 42 states tackling the problem of “unprecedented overcrowding” in our nation’s shelters, according to a press release by BMHS.
Adoption fees for adult dogs have been reduced to $50.
Cats and kittens are being adopted out at any donation amount because BMHS has so many cats and kittens, the release stated.
Donations as small as $1 will be accepted to take home a kitten, according to the release.
Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, said in the press statement that “Empty the Shelters” is the largest funded adoption event in the country.
For more information on adopting a pet from the BMHS, visit bluemountainhumane.org.
