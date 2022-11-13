Citing better animal care, the Blue Mountain Humane Society will no longer be open to the public on Sundays.
Though staff and volunteers will still be on site to care for the animals, closing Sundays will give the animals a day of rest away from the public, staff said in a news release.
Dispatch will still be available for stray animal activity, according to the release.
Blue Mountain Humane Society is located at 7 East George Street in Walla Walla. It is open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
