Blue Mountain Humane Society announced that it has extended its contract with Walla Walla County for animal control services by 90 days to give county officials time to find a new animal control officer.
"We want to emphasize that while we’re doing everything in our power to ensure staff safety during this 90-day extension, the provision of long-term animal control services does not align with our primary mission," Amanda Wernert, CEO at BMHS, said in the announcement. "We remain committed to working collaboratively with the county during this transitional phase and are happy to continue to provide sheltering services for the county."
The announcement said the contract extension will help the county transition as it brings in a new animal control officer.
"The primary focus of nonprofit organizations such as BMHS revolves around rescue, rehabilitation, adoption, education, and promoting responsible pet ownership," the announcement said. "The long-term provision of animal control services falls outside the scope of the organization’s mission."
In May, BMHS announced that it was ending its contract with the county for animal control services. After the 90-day contract extension is up, BMHS will step away from animal control services but will continue shelter services to Walla Walla County residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.