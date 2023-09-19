Blue Mountain Community Foundation is asking for nominations by Oct. 23 from area residents and businesses for the second annual Blue Mountain philanthropy awards.
Awards will be presented at the Blue Mountain Celebration of Giving on March 1 at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
The awards will honor those in the area who support local nonprofits and community needs.
“During my time at the foundation, I’ve been astounded by the number of people and businesses in this community who dig deep to help our local nonprofits. The goundation wants to publicly honor and thank these people,” said its president and CEO Kol Medina.
The honors include the “spirit of giving award” for an individual, couple or family who invest their time or money in nonprofits; the “business making a difference award” for a business that has built giving back into its operations; the “rising star youth award” for a person 21 years old or younger who has shown a dedication to helping the community; and the “exceptional nonprofit service award” for a person who has supported the community by working as a staff member at one or more nonprofits.
Nominations can be made by anyone, including a person nominating themselves.
Decisions will be made by a group of community volunteers.
“I believe it is super important that these awards are provided through an open process where anyone can nominate anyone,” Medina said in a news release. “A committee of knowledgeable community volunteers will review all nominations and choose the award recipients.”
Organized by Blue Mountain Community Foundation, sponsors are Baker Boyer Bank, Walla Walla Community College Foundation, Sherwood Trust, Columbia REA and the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Nomination forms are on the Foundation’s website at bluemountainfoundation.org/philanthropy-awards or email Medina at kol@bluemountainfoundation.org. Call Medina with questions at 509-529-4371.
