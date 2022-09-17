More than 40 motorcyclists took to the road Saturday, Sept. 17, in memory of fallen U.S. Army soldier Mat Fazzari and to raise money for a scholarship at DeSales High School in Walla Walla.
The ride was organized by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Walla Walla.
Tomás Walker, executive officer of the association and a graduate DeSales High School, a private Catholic school, said a fundraiser helping a student attend DeSales is especially meaningful to him.
“When I was going there, I was allowed to do work study,” he said. “The summer before my junior year, I lost that because they said my family made too much money. So I was in the process of transferring to Walla Walla High School.”
When parents and school boosters found out Walker was leaving the school, they raised enough money for him to stay. He said this fundraiser is a chance for him to help do the same for someone else.
Mat Fazzari died in Afghanistan in June 2012 when his helicopter came under fire from the Taliban and crashed. Walker, who was in active duty at the time, didn’t know Fazzari. But hearing his story moved him.
“It hit home for me,” he said. “When this happened, and the way the town reacted … the war was in Walla Walla and I couldn’t deny it. And it always just stuck with me.”
By about 10:30 a.m., more than 40 riders had signed up and paid the $20 donation to take part in the ride that would go through Waitsburg and Prescott before returning to Walla Walla for lunch.
And even more people were expected to join for the meal. All donations go to the Mat Fazzari Scholarship at DeSales High School.
Ten years after her son’s death, Susan Fazzari said it means a lot to her and her family that so many people came out to an event in honor of her son.
“It’s a good reminder of our son,” she said. “It doesn’t bother us to talk about him and we want him to be remembered.”
She said the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association did a good job in organizing everything.
“We didn’t know this was happening until it was well organized,” Susan Fazzari said. “We’re overwhelmed and humbled. A lot of these bikers I know … So, I feel deeply humbled. The community has always been really supportive.”
This was inaugural edition of the ride. Walker said he hopes to make it an annual event.
People who wish to donate to the scholarship fund can contact the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Walla Walla on its Facebook page at ubne.ws/combatveteransww.
