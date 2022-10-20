For the first time since 2019, Walla Walla skies are full of balloons again.
The Balloon Stampede has made its colorful return for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and organizer Laurie Spencer is excited to be back.
“We had a great flight Wednesday night, and we flew this morning (Thursday) as well,” Spencer said. We have been getting balloons into the sky over Walla Walla again and we have had a great time so far.”
The event opened with children’s day Wednesday, when Walla Walla Valley boys and girls got free tethered rides above Howard Tietan Park.
Ropes tethered to the ground kept the balloons from floating across the valley, but that did little to diminish the bright look on the children’s faces as rose off the ground.
“The kids are able to go up 30 to 40 feet in the air,” Spencer said. “It introduces them to the dream of flight. We like to spark their imagination.”
The next morning, one mother was back in the park with her eight-year-old son as balloon pilots were preparing to launch.
“He loved it yesterday,” the woman said. “He wanted to come see them fly for real today.”
Thursday was media day, as press members — including the U-B’s own chief photographer Greg Lehman — took to the sky, as evidenced by Lehman’s stunning photos accompanying this story.
Friday morning will see the launch of balloons above the park once again for VIP day as sponsors are taken up as a thank you for making the event possible, Spencer said.
Also Friday, at dusk, is Nite Glow. The balloons, while tied down to the field, will inflated and lit up.
“They hit the burners and the balloons glow like great big Chinese lanterns,” Spencer said. “It’s a crowd favorite.”
Saturday and Sunday will again see balloons take to the sky around 7 a.m. over Howard-Tietan Park.
Spencer organizes the event every year with the support of local sponsors.
While rides for the general public are not offered as part of the stampede, those wanting to take to the sky do have an option to do so.
Seattle Ballooning sets up shop in Walla Walla during the fall to offer rides.
Sunrise rides are $325 and sunset rides are $375.
Despite them being cheaper, the morning rides are recommended by Seattle Ballooning chief pilot Eliav Cohen.
“My favorite, personally, are the sunrise flights,” Cohen said. “Seeing the sun come over the Blue Mountains and over the vineyards is pretty incredible. It’s so pretty.”
Seattle Ballooning will be flying over Walla Walla through the end of the month. Rides can be booked at seattleballooning.com.
