The Walla Walla School District has selected Baker Boyer board member Russ Colombo as one of four Walla Walla High School alumni for this year’s Graduates of Distinction Program.
The Graduates of Distinction Program is a high honor given by the school district that recognizes previous graduates for their distinguished career success and commitment to the community.
Columbo graduated from WaHi in 1974 and started his career at Baker Boyer in 1978 as a mail courier.
He climbed the corporate ladder to senior vice president and senior credit administrator, managing Baker Boyer’s $300 million credit portfolio.
Columbo is also committed to the service organizations and nonprofits in Walla Walla including the YMCA, Lillie Rice Center, Walla Walla Community Hospice and Citizens for Schools.
