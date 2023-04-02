Walawàla Plaza is starting to take shape in downtown Walla Walla.
Concrete forms for landscaping and water features have been poured and steel shade structures installed at the construction site on First Avenue between Alder and Main streets.
These are the first glimpses of the plaza’s final form after months of mostly underground utility work.
Soon, the area will be a fully-fledged gathering place where locals and visitors can bask in the sun or cool off in the shade steps from local shops, restaurants and wineries.
But first, the construction site will extend onto Main Street.
The intersection of Main Street and First Avenue will be closed starting Monday, April 3, for upgrades to the crosswalk and signal that will improve accessibility and tie into the plaza design.
The city surveyed nearby businesses for input on a full or partial closure of the intersection, and the majority preferred the full closure, which had an earlier completion date.
Deputy Public Works Director Mike Laughery said work will continue on both fronts — the plaza and the crosswalk — through April. The goal is to complete the project ahead of May 5, which is the start of Spring Release Weekend.
“We are striving for that May deadline, and it looks very realistic,” Laughery said.
Rose Street can be used as a detour during the intersection closure.
Intersection
Removing the existing brick pavers is the first step in redoing the intersection where Main Street abuts the plaza, Laughery said.
He said the existing pavers are intended for landscaping rather than traffic. That has caused some problems for the city since they were installed around 2000, he said.
“Those cars drive over the concrete crosswalks and then they hit those landscape pavers and they push them down. Slowly but surely, they push them down because they're not supported underneath,” he said, adding that the city has made repairs to the impacted areas about 10 times.
He said the plan is to remove the existing pavers and install a slab of concrete underground to support the new pavers.
New concrete crosswalks — colored and stamped to match the designs incorporated throughout the plaza — will then be poured at the intersection.
“It’ll provide that window into the plaza as you’re driving by,” Laughery said.
He said new signals will also be installed at the intersection to make the crosswalk more accessible and efficient. The walk signal will be activated by a button for pedestrians instead of being on a timer.
“Really, it’s more advanced where it’s interactive with the pedestrian and the vehicle,” he said.
Plaza
Simultaneously, work will continue on the plaza itself.
Laughery said most of the concrete work is done, with the exception of the decorative concrete pathway that will wind through the plaza.
He said the area will be backfilled with gravel before the installation of brick pavers and the stamped concrete path.
Work will also continue on the water features planned at the plaza. Laughery said the concrete forms of the features are complete, but there’s still work to be done with the plumbing and rain curtains.
"With the plaza itself, things are coming along really quickly now," he said.
Certain design elements incorporated in the project are intended to reference the name of the plaza, which roughly translates to "many small streams."
The winding path is a nod to Mill Creek and First Avenue as a trail crossing and gathering place for the Cayuse and Walla Walla people.
The use of the balsamroot sunflower in the design and landscaping is also a tribute to the historical and Indigenous significance.
Most recently, the Walawàla Plaza area was a road between two major corridors through downtown. The stretch of First Avenue between Alder and Main streets was closed off and turned into an outdoor meeting space early in the pandemic, and the $1.6 million construction project will establish the plaza as a permanent feature of Walla Walla's downtown.
