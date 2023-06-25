Visitors to Fort Walla Walla Museum this weekend were treated with an additional look into the nation’s past with a visit from the American Soldiers of the West reenactor group portraying all-Black military regiments.
Larry Jones, a reenactor, was dressed as a member of the 10th Cavalry Troop D. Though Jones said this group didn’t have direct ties to Walla Walla, another group — Troop M of the 24th Infantry — was stationed at Fort Walla Walla in 1889.
Jones said reenactors representing that troop were supposed to appear at the museum during the weekend but were unable to make it because of last-minute conflicts.
Still, three reenactors were present, talking with visitors about the groups of African American members of the U.S. Army that served after the Civil War.
Jones said it’s important to keep the memories of these soldiers and their accomplishments alive.
“It’s very important to share the history of what these people went through at that particular time, and how good we have it now,” Jones said. “We seem to think that we have it hard, but we really don’t, compared to what these guys went through … It’s part of American history that we should know and share.”
According to a history page on the Fort Walla Walla Museum’s website, in 1866, Congress created the first professional African American army regiments. These regiments became the 9th and 10th Cavalries and the 24th and 25th Infantries.
Though the term “Buffalo soldier” is used today to refer to those soldiers, Jones said the soldiers themselves didn’t use it.
“I don’t use “Buffalo soldier” because that term is generic,” he said. “The 24th M Company was here … If you said to them, “Buffalo soldier,” isn’t that generic? They wouldn’t know who, or where, you’re talking about … The men didn’t use that term. Why would they?”
According to the Fort Walla Walla Museum’s website, the last of the Army’s segregated units were integrated in 1951. The 24th Infantry was the last all-Black unit to see combat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.