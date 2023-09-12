The Rev. Dale Tuckerman crossed the dusty tiled floor of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Walla Walla on Tuesday, Sept. 5, as contractors gutted the confessionals and discussed the placement of the altar and steps leading up to it.
Under the slab of concrete that marks the sanctuary, and under the altar extension that was only recently removed, slats of the original wood flooring poke through.
The layers tell the history of the church at 408 W. Poplar St., and soon a new layer — one of the laminate wood fashion — will be added.
The demolition phase of the $1.5 million project to restore the traditional altar rail and sanctuary at St. Patrick Catholic Church is almost complete.
The restoration phase includes resituating the altar, pews and baptismal font into their original format, replacing lights, updating the confessionals, adding a cry room, replacing the front steps and reinstalling the communion rail that was removed in the '70s.
The project, which Tuckerman positioned as a return to tradition, started Monday, Aug. 21, and is expected to be complete by Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Walla Walla was consequential to the Catholic Church establishing itself in the Pacific Northwest and for Catholicism in the U.S. more broadly, but St. Patrick has its own storied history, Tuckerman said.
The church was established in 1859 and dedicated in 1881, after the Diocese of Walla Walla had ceased activity. Today, the church is part of the Diocese of Spokane.
Building history
The church was built in the gothic style and in the shape of a rectangle, with the intention that wings would be added to transform the structure into a cruciform, or cross-shaped church, Tuckerman said.
“It's a very traditional way of doing things,” he said. “Our Lord is dying on the cross, the cross is a means of our salvation, and so the most important things that we do and the place that’s consecrated for the Holy Mass, it's appropriate that it be shaped in the shape of a cross.”
The building was dedicated in 1881, and transepts were later added to form the arms of the cross shape.
“There were then some changes in the church (in the) 1960s in regards to how people understood things, even though the doctrines themselves didn't change,” Tuckerman said.
That led to physical updates to the church in the 1970s. The sanctuary, where the Mass takes place, was pushed out and a table altar was added in the middle. A baptismal font was installed in the west wing, and the pews in the wings were turned 90 degrees to face the sanctuary and altar.
The change was a way of getting people more involved and encouraging participation, Tuckerman said, but it was seen by some as straying from tradition.
The Rev. Matthew Nicks, former priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church, took on the restoration project when parishioners approached him about it in 2019. Tuckerman has led the project since he came to Walla Walla in 2022.
“Walla Walla is a place of great tradition, and people are very proud of the fact that their parents and their grandparents and their great-grandparents did things and they like things super traditional,” Tuckerman said. “Those are my observations since I got here a year and a half ago.”
Restoration and innovation
The building’s restoration is a step to return to tradition, Tuckerman said.
The sanctuary area will be reverted to the way it was before the changes in the '70s, moved back and replated with stone. The pews will be realigned to face forward and fill the space where the altar had been extended. The lights — art nouveau-style chandeliers — will be replaced with lanterns of the gothic style. And the baptismal font will be removed.
The stone that encircled the font was from the old communion rail. As part of the renovation, the stone pieces will be salvaged, and the communion rail will be reinstalled.
“All those pieces that were reused from the altar rail will actually be used in order to recreate the altar rail to make it look (like) it did before,” Tuckerman said.
The baptismal font will then be replaced with a smaller stone font.
The church's front steps were deteriorating and will be replaced as part of the renovation project. Demolition of the old steps began the week of Sept. 4.
The confessionals also will be updated. They’ll look the same, but the inside will be redone to be more soundproof, Tuckerman said.
“Everything that we've just talked about is a restoration of what was there,” he said. “There will be one innovation.”
The space nearest to the church’s main entrance, underneath the choir loft, will be cordoned off by a glass wall with gothic accents to form a cry room, where families with crying babies or others who want privacy can sit to see Mass.
“We don't want those people to leave, but they can come back here,” Tuckerman said.
The space can also be used as a social area after Mass.
“As people are leaving the church, we want to make sure that it's maintained as a quiet place, but we also want people to be able to visit and share,” he said. “So as people file out, they can be a little bit louder back here and people up here can still pray, and we keep it a reverent space in the area.”
Significance of the altar
In Catholicism, the church is seen as a shoreline between Heaven and Earth, Tuckerman said, and the sanctuary and the steps leading to it represent that.
The steps leading to the lower sanctuary — two — and upper sanctuary — three — hold great meaning, together representing the five wounds of Christ, he said. The three up to the high altar also represent the Holy Trinity.
“The sanctuary is reserved, it literally means the holy place,” Tuckerman said. “The altar rail is like an extension of the altar. It's the place of communion. It's the table.”
With the altar rail as a meeting point and a place of reverence, it’s beautiful that the project returns this important piece of Catholic worship for Walla Walla parishioners, Tuckerman said.
“It’s beautiful because it's a movement of the people in order to have a greater reverence and to really honor the God's house as a place of encounter,” he said.
