For almost a decade one of Walla Walla's most popular entertainment venues has sat empty.
Not forever, though, thanks to action by the Walla Walla City Council last week and the invested interest of a newly contracted operator of the Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater.
Once home to a robust summer musical program sponsored by the Walla Walla Community College Foundation, the amphitheater just west of the Fort Walla Walla Museum on Myra Road witnessed its last such performance in 2013.
For more than three decades, the shows used community talent and attracted local and visiting fans of classic or campy musicals, such as "Fiddler on the Roof," "South Pacific" and "Hairspray."
In 2011, however, college officials announced decreasing attendance and increasing budget cuts could bring down the curtain on the summer musicals and the theater's primary function. The shows hung on just two more years, ending on a high note with "The Music Man."
But last week's vote by Walla Walla City Council promises to change that tune — council members unanimously authorized a 20-year lease with Walla Walla Summer Theater Group, led by Walla Walla native Tyson Kaup, to renovate and operate the theater.
Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman laid out the situation before the council vote.
“Many of you probably remember we have an old, tired amphitheater at Fort Walla Walla Park,” Coleman told the council. “It has received little to no upgrades since it was built.”
Coleman said the lease — which will see the Walla Walla Summer Theater Group pay the city $10,000 a year — involves a three-phase plan to renovate the theater and prepare it for use.
The first phase, which would bring the theater into operational order, must be completed by 2027.
Phases two and three would come later, adding rehearsal space and 16 viewing boxes.
The city will reimburse Walla Walla Summer Theater Group up to $10,000 for upgrades the group makes to the theater.
Kaup, founder and president of the group, sounded nothing but excited at the work ahead of him.
That will indeed be a huge effort, he said, but also a huge benefit to the city once the space is back in operation.
The rehabilitation effort will first focus on safety and creating access for people of all mobility levels, whether they are actors or audience members. Thoroughly cleaning the amphitheater also will have to take center stage, Kaup said.
He's not worried about being alone in his dream.
"Given the amount of nostalgia and goodwill the public has toward this project, I think it's going to happen," he said Wednesday. "This is a legacy project for a place that has affected tens of thousands of people in the community."
It is premature to be considering what a first performance might be, but Kaup has a few top contenders on mind. A show like "Mamma Mia," for example, will incorporate a large cast and attract a wide audience.
There are his personal favorites such as "Hello, Dolly" and "West Side Story" that could draw Latino actors into the musical experience, he said.
That's part of the whole concept, making the summer musical experience a benefit to everyone, something very special that will complement the tourist trade here but offer local people a reason to leave Netflix behind and come outside for everything the amphitheater will offer, Kaup said.
"My long-term goal is to reach for something so special, so recognized in its own right, for incredible theatrical arts in Walla Walla."
Coleman said the theater was originally built in 1976 and managed by Trails West, a partnership that lasted just two years, which concerned some council members.
“I have concerns about this based on the Trails West debacle,” Council member Rick Eskil said. “I moved here in (19)83 and the ripples from that were still going … That’s my main concern. I don’t want to have the city on the hook for this thing.”
Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the lease protects the city.
“This lease is an improved lease from the lease we have used in the past. It gives more protections,” Donaldson said. “There’s no way you can give an absolute assurance that something won’t happen … However, in terms of the lease itself, it has as much protection that you can possibly have … It gives us the ability to terminate.”
