As hundreds walked along Walla Walla’s Main Street to inspect the classic cars assembled there, around 75 people marched across the city Saturday, Sept. 10, as part of a protest organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.
Many were clad in green bandanas, first adopted decades ago by Argentinian abortion rights activists that became the symbol of a successful movement for expanded abortion access throughout Latin America.
Organizer Zoe Morris, a Whitman College student, led protesters out of Pioneer Park shortly after noon, walking through downtown and around the Wheelin’ Walla Walla crowds, ignoring a man who kept dashing in front of them to write anti-abortion messages in chalk.
Finally, the crowd stopped in front of the Walla Walla County courthouse.
Protesters walked up the courthouse steps, facing each other and the crowds of at-times agitated and at-times supportive attendees and participants in the annual downtown classic car show. While some walked over to join the protest, others walked to their cars and began revving their engines in an attempt to drown them out.
In response, protesters shouted “We will not be silenced.”
After a few loud moments and at least one call to the police, the engines quieted, and many car enthusiasts either joined the protest or left the block altogether.
Morris asked protesters to share their stories and to explain why they marched Saturday, and one by one attendees walked up to explain their political positions, and often shared deeply personal stories.
Kaitlyn Patia, a College Place resident, said her great-grandmother had died of a self-induced abortion prior to the Roe v. Wade decision and the nationwide right to legal abortion it provided. She worried that with those rights put at risk by the Dobbs decision in June, others may begin to die again.
Angela Eliacy, a Whitman College student originally from Afghanistan, said she believes abortion fits into a wider picture of women’s rights. Endangering one right endangered the wider framework of rights, she said.
“I come from Afghanistan, where women are not even allowed to go to school, to go to work, go walk safely on the streets alone,” Eliacy said. “I’m afraid that the government, they’re going to keep restricting women’s rights. So, I stand with the right for abortion.”
Dr. Linda Gunshefski, an ophthalmologist and longtime community advocate, told the assembled crowd and those walking by to see classic cars on Main Street that abortions had saved her life. Though she had two children, she had been pregnant six times said she would be dead if she had not been able to receive the health care she needed.
While there has been extensive legal debate about whether the Supreme Court’s recent decision affects the right to necessary health care in the case of a miscarriage, concerns have been raised that the confusion itself could stop doctors from providing pregnancy-related care.
Those concerns were real and present for some of those who attended Saturday’s march. Kaitlynne Jensen, a Whitman College student from Milton-Freewater, said her mother had miscarried at a late stage in pregnancy and the doctor had tried to refuse to perform the abortion procedure necessary to save her life.
“That is why abortion rights are important to me,” Jensen said. “Because it saves lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.