Nina, the apparent unadoptable canine resident of the Blue Mountain Humane Society, finally found her forever home during the past weekend after a wait of more than 350 days.
Ashley Rabenold, Nina's new human companion, said when she saw a post about Nina a couple of weeks ago on Facebook, she had to make sure she got adopted.
"I shared the post and then a couple of days later, I saw that she still had not been adopted," Rabenold said. "The post had 130 shares, and still nobody picked her up yet. I kept thinking, somebody's got to adopt her."
Rabenold said there was no reason why Nina shouldn't be adopted so she took her family to Blue Mountain Humane Society to do a three-day trial. Her family instantly fell in love with the gray and white pup.
"She was really jumpy at first, which made me kind of apprehensive, but really she was just excited," she said. "When we got her to the house, she was just a great dog. I think people were a bit afraid of her because she is a big dog with a lot of energy."
Despite making Nina a bed of plush pillows and blankets, she opted for the obvious choice of the couch. Rabenold said Nina is settling in well, so much so that it seems she has always been a part of the family.
"The main thing that drove me to adopt her during the home trial was all of the community support to help get her to a new home," Rabenold said. "There were people who were offering free training services and money for food. The community really came together for her, and that made a really big impact in my choice to adopt."
Nina is just one of a few long-stay dogs that have called BMHS home for more than 80 days.
Hannah Granchukoff, shelter operations director, said it was exciting to see Nina go to her forever home.
"It is really stressful having long-stay animals," Granchuckoff said. "It is amazing to see them get adopted though."
She said long-stay animals typically have behavioral or medical problems, which is the reason, at times, they stay at the shelter for a bit longer than others.
"It really is a matter of finding the perfect home and finding that person who will provide the care some dogs need," Granchuckoff said. "Sometimes behavioral issues like dogs that cannot have any other animals in the home or medical issues such as allergies, really limit who can adopt them."
Dogs such as Inu who has been at BMHS for more than 92 days and Kobe who has been at BMHS for more than 237 days can be adopted by filling out an adoption application online or visiting the shelter at 7 E. George St. in Walla Walla.
Adoption fees vary, with medium and large breeds for $160, small breeds for $220, seniors who are 6 years old and over for $65 and puppies under 6 months old for $315.
All animals come spayed/neutered, with a microchip and registration, current vaccinations and a complimentary health exam by a local veterinarian.
Donations to help support BMHS operations can be made at bit.ly/458ZLbf.
