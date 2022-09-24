Cody Allan, 27, of College Place, got to be Batman as he posed for pictures Saturday, Sept. 24, dressed in his costume for the fifth annual Adam West Day in downtown Walla Walla.
Allan was one of several people in the Walla Walla Valley who took advantage of a day designed for grownups and kids alike to have fun as they honor the local native forever remembered as Batman on TV from 1966-68.
Adam West Day became an annual celebration shortly after his passing in 2017.
"I've had people ask me if I was the Batman for the event," Allan said. "I just say, 'No. I'm just playing around, having a good time.'"
Adam West Day has made Allan a fan of Batman.
The first episode of "Batman" that Allan saw inspired him to purchase the entire series on DVD, and not long afterward he bought his costume — a black outfit of the more recent Batman movies — which he got from a Halloween store the Tri Cities.
"I'm looking into getting a different one, more like the one Adam West wore in the 1960s," Allan said, from under the shade of a tree with the sun out in full force.
But that didn't stop several kids from asking their parents if they could have their pictures taken with Batman — and Allan has happy to oblige.
Awaiting opening ceremonies Saturday morning, Allan looked forward to all the various Adam West Day activities: Q&A panel interviews at the Marcus Whitman Hotel Ballroom, a return to the Land Title Plaza for live music with superhero appearances, an animated Adam West presentation at the Marc ballroom followed by a special movie screening and then the lighting of the Bat Signal.
"It's awesome!" Allan said.
The Batmobile and the Batcopter were already downtown on First, available for pictures with fans of the franchise.
"It's so much fun," Allan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.