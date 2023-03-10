Three candidates have been announced as finalists for the principal position at Sager Middle School in College Place.
The three finalists are Jordan Pies, Aaron Smith and Chris Plucker. All three finalists are scheduled for a community forum from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the College Place High School Commons, 1755 S. College Ave. All parents and community members are invited to attend. The finalist selected for the position will begin the job on July 1.
Pies, the current vice principal at Highlands Middle School in Kennewick, has worked in education for 10 years. He started teaching at Liberty Christian School in Walla Walla after serving in the U.S. Air Force and working as a corrections officer for eight years.
“I decided I wanted to move to education because that’s where I thought I could best be useful to help improve our world,” Pies said. “I love the opportunity to be able to meet kids where they’re at and help them not just in their educational journey but with their character development so they can lead successful lives.”
Pies said he taught summer school in the College Place School District for three years and that he would be a useful team member in the district.
“I’m seeking a job as principal because I can increase my sphere of influence so I can help more people,” Pies said. “That’s what my passion is — helping others and serving others.”
Smith, who serves as the principal at Odyssey Middle School and Discovery High School in Camas has worked in education for 27 years. He started as a music teacher in 1996 and moved into administration in 2005 while working in Blaine School District in Washington.
“I love the idea of being in a smaller district and community,” Smith said. “I just love being in a system where it’s easier to form relationships not only with students and staff but with the community.”
Smith was the principal at Sky Ridge Middle School in Camas for seven years and has been the principal at Odyssey Middle School science 2015 and Discovery High School since 2018. Both schools are project-based learning schools.
“We have a responsibility to help remove barriers for all students so that they have as many doors open to them as possible,” Smith said. “They are the future, and I’m really driven by examining current practices and finding ways to increase relevance for students and connect it to the real world as much as possible.”
Plucker, the current assistant principal at Davis Elementary School in College Place has worked in education for 16 years.
“I found that probably the most important things in middle school were connections and providing students and staff with a safe environment to take risks,” Plucker said. “You have to provide that environment and then the teachers can really provide robust and rigorous instruction for the kids.”
Plucker, who comes from a family of teachers, said working in education was his calling and that being a middle school principal was his dream.
“Our district really prioritizes taking care of kids and their needs and is committed to getting staff the tools they need to connect with kids,” Plucker said. “That’s such a prerequisite for learning. I love this team.”
