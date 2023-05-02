Two kayakers were rescued Sunday, April 30, after being stranded on separate small islands on the Umatilla River, according to an Umatilla County Sheriff's Office news release.
Eliott G. Lowery and William R. Rhoades, both 33 and both from Hermiston, were wearing lifejackets but lost their kayaks before ending up on separate islands, according to the release.
Responders from the UCSO, Umatilla city and county fire departments, and the Irrigon Fire Department took part in the rescue.
Both kayakers were medically checked at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.