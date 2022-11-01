A 19-year-old Walla Walla man died at a Richland hospital Sunday after an early morning collision on U.S. Highway 12 just east of the Wallula Junction.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Gavin S. Foster was driving a 1997 Nissan 200 SX west at about 2:45 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound pickup truck.
Foster was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The 1994 Ford F250 pickup truck was driven by 18-year-old Adrianna M. Rodriguez of Kennewick. She and her three passengers — 19-year-old Samantha G. Castaneda of Pasco, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy — were all also taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
According to the WSP report, Foster was wearing a seatbelt, but the four teens in the pickup were not.
Cause of the collision is still under investigation, according to the WSP report.
