The Pat Gillette Memorial Scholarship Foundation has awarded $1,000 2023-2024 scholarships to 10 graduating high school student-athletes in the Walla Walla Valley, said board President George Gillette.
- Deb & Cecilia Leighty Female Scholar/Athlete awards went to Emmalyn E. Jimenez and Morgan K. Thomas, both of DeSales Catholic High School; Hayleigh H. Burke and Lauryn R. Bergevin, both of Walla Walla High School; and Ivonne A. Lopez of McLoughlin High School.
- Recipients of the Roger N. Weiler Male Scholar/Athlete awards are Jack A. Lesko and Joseph T. Baffney, both of DeSales; and Christopher W. Norris, Andrew R. Hall and Jake L. Hisaw, all of Wa-Hi.
George Gillette in 1991 founded and has chaired the independent 501(c)(3) foundation that has provided scholarships for students ever since. He serves on the board with Lora Chesnut, Chuck Pease, Mike Garton and Pat Kelly.
“Pat Gillette believed knowledge and education are gained in the classroom and in all aspects of life,” George Gillette said in a Union-Bulletin story.
The scholarship committee chooses recipients who clearly demonstrate involvement and enthusiasm for a wide variety of interests and activities, with regard for academic excellence.
One of George’s three older brothers, Pat was an office manager for several asphalt paving/construction companies in the Walla Walla Valley before his death at 48 in 1991 of a brain tumor, George said.
Raised in Milton-Freewater, brothers George, Pat, Rich and WM Gillette attended Mac-Hi, where Pat made all-state in football and baseball his senior year.
“He was a very talented guy,” George said in 2019. He played many sports, but “didn’t ice skate so he couldn’t referee at hockey games.” However, he spent years as a high school sports officiant.
George estimates that since its beginning they have had at least 50 plus recipients. The first several years of the scholarship there was just one $500 scholarship. They increased the award to $1,000, and then increased the number of recipients to two and now to 10.
They hold two annual fundraisers: the Pat Gillette Scramble invitational Golf tournament and a night of folk music performed by another Gillette brother and his band, A Fine Mess; and a second golf tournament in the fall, the P.E.G. Cross Country Scramble.
Contributions and donations may be dropped off at the Milton-Freewater Golf Course Pro Shop where George is golf pro, or mailed to the Pat Gillette Memorial Scholarship Foundation, 301 Catherine Ave., Milton-Freewater OR 97862.
Student/athletes may apply for a scholarship using the “old school, hard copy, paper form. For more details, reach George at 541-938-7284, at the Milton-Freewater Golf Course Pro Shop.
