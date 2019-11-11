Local WWII, Korean War veteran leads parade

He may be nearing 98 years, but Newton Zanes Jr. led a throng this morning in downtown Walla Walla.
Zanes was the 2019 Veterans Day Parade marshal.
As a World War II and Korean War veteran, he earned a long list of medals and experiences — including chatting with Bette Davis in Hollywood and being a port-side gunner on Maj. Gen. Charles F.B. Price’s personal air crew.
“Wherever he wanted to go, that’s where we went,” Zanes said of Price, the WWII Department of the Pacific commander.
Zanes, a College Place resident and native of Paulsboro, N.J., said he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1940, about a year after graduating high school. In between, he was a projectionist at a community theater and saw films for free, he said, adding he memorized the lines to more than one.
Then, he said, he was prompted to make a change.
“The news in the movie theater was a weekly thing at that time,” he said. “Anyone with half a brain could tell we were going to get into some kind of scrape.”
An old friend, who had joined the Marines, returned to visit wearing his dress uniform, and Zanes thought the garb looked sharp.
“I decided to make my bed while I had a chance,” he said.
He enlisted in July 1940 and was soon in boot camp on Parris Island, S.C.
“They took a guy, any person, took them down and built them back up as a Marine,” he said. “Everybody was a rifleman first throughout the Marine Corps.”
Although most Marines were sent to train as infantry, he said, “for whatever reason, I was selected to go to aviation … It was a pretty neat assignment.”
He spent some time in Quantico, Va., he said, before going to Cuba to “play war.”
“It was maneuvers to be ready for the war about to come,” he said.
Just before Easter in 1941, Zanes returned to Quantico as a private first class, where he ran messages for a first sergeant between there and Washington, D.C. The assignment helped prompt his fast promotion, he said, as he went from private to sergeant within a year.
“The intelligence officer didn’t want any PFC to be his runner, so he made me a sergeant,” he said.
When news of Pearl Harbor’s bombing came Dec. 7, 1941, Zanes said he was playing pinochle with some other Marines off base, but they quickly went to base to see what was happening.
Within four days, he was packed onto a troop train bound for California, where he arrived Dec. 16 in Miramar.
“It was just a fenced-off piece of desert at the time,” he said.
From there, he went to Naval Air Station North Island and on to American Samoa, which the U.S. was trying to protect from invasion.
“We would’ve lasted 23 minutes,” he said, if the troops ever encountered any enemies.
It was there he was chosen to fly with Price for 16 of his 19 months on the Pacific front.
One of the flights, he said, included picking up two Army deserters from Christmas Island, where sleeping was impossible.
“Land crabs were running across the deck,” he said of the tent. “I couldn’t sleep.”
All of the crew somehow wound up in the makeshift base’s mess hall by 10 p.m. drinking coffee, he said, then one of the pilots decided they could leave.
Also while stationed on American Samoa, Zanes said one of the commanding officers thought the native topless women “were bad for morale” and issued them green military T-shirts, in which they quickly cut holes. Single women there customarily went topless, he said, while married ones did not.
“They liked to be free,” he said.
The months in the South Pacific brought many flights, including searching for enemy submarines and traveling through squalls, which often affected his equilibrium.
“The next morning in the mess hall at breakfast, I’d still be bouncing around at the table,” he said.
In 1943, Zanes finally returned to the U.S. by boat and found himself among many restaurants in San Francisco. Of all the menus and choices, he said he craved two things.
“I ordered a head of lettuce with mayonnaise and a quart of milk,” he said. “Because I hadn’t had any lettuce or milk for so long.”
He added they were given powdered milk while abroad, which wasn’t the same, and he used to eat mayonnaise with salads.
Of course, the waitress gave him a strange look, he said.
Shortly after, he reported to Miramar, where he was cleared to continue duty and returned home on leave.
While waiting for a bus in New Jersey to visit his mother in the hospital — who was recovering from gallbladder surgery — he met his future wife. Elizabeth Bonsack, who he’d known from childhood, was about two years younger, he said, and was taking the bus to dance with soldiers at Fort Dix.
“We couldn’t wait to see each other again,” he said, adding he believed the two made plans the next day.
About two months later, on Dec. 3, 1943, the two were engaged. When he got orders for North Carolina, he stopped in New Jersey, where they were married on Dec. 29, 1943.
“She always thought it was a short-term thing,” he laughed.
But they remained together for 71 years, until her death in 2015.
Soon, Zanes was asked to attend an advanced engine course at the Naval Academy in Chicago, after which he traveled around with other Pratt & Whitney R-2800 Double Wasp experts, teaching pilots about the aircraft.
Around this time, Zanes and his wife had their first child, a son named Newt Zanes III, and within a year or so, the war had ended, he said. Several years later, in 1950, their daughter, Pamela, was born.
For a while, Zanes said, he was in the reserves in Philidelphia, but when the Korean War started in 1950, his battalion was activated. Since the recently promoted master sergeant was an aviation specialist, they needed Zanes’ expertise and sent him abroad from March to September 1951.
After that, the family relocated to North Carolina, where Zanes finished out his military career in 1952.
“I had a family,” he said of his decision to leave the military. “The military is a high-risk operation, even in peace time, because you’re always training … I knew a guy who got killed in a training flight.”
Zanes’ civilian career took a while to take flight, as he had little experience in non-military skills. But, he said, he was determined and kept going, starting with various sales roles, until he met a man staying at his mother’s bed and breakfast who got him a gig as a field engineer with what is now called Mobil Oil.
From there, his career took off, as he took on more responsibility. If he ever hit a spot where he stopped learning or couldn’t advance, he would switch companies or job titles.
At one point, Zanes said, he was a missile project manager. He also worked for Columbia Gas Systems Inc., which in the 1950s was one of the largest synthetic-oil companies in the U.S., and worked for Allied Chemical Corporation, as its construction engineering department manager.
By 1984, Zanes was ready to retire, but he kept working many years for the Seventh-day Adventist Church, overseeing construction in various states, for free or very little money, he said.
About three and a half years ago, after his wife’s death, Zanes and his daughter Pamela relocated to College Place, where some relatives live. He’s ready to fully retire now.
“I’ve had the best careers,” he said.