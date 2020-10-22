A local woman was a passenger in a five-vehicle collision Wednesday night in Adams County involving three semi-trucks, a car and a pickup truck.
Nineteen-year-old Jovita Boatner of College Place was transported to Lourdes Health in Pasco with what police described as a minor injury. The collision occurred around 7:07 p.m. on U.S. Highway 395 about 7 miles north of Connell. According to a report by the Washington State Patrol, the incident happened when a semi-truck slid on the roadway after over-correcting when it went off the road. Two other semi-trucks crashed into the trailer of the first. The vehicle carrying Boatner swerved out of the way and was struck by a pickup truck, which then struck the trailer of one of the semi-trucks.
Of the five people reported injured, four of them were transported to hospitals, the report said. Washington State Patrol Trooper Ross Tylock said today that all the injuries were minor.
Stephan W. Meuchel, 44, of Longview, the driver of the first semi-truck, faces charges of second degree negligent driving. He was transported to the East Adams Rural Hospital in Ritzville. Jose G. Solis, 19, of Sunnyside, was the driver of the car containing Boatner. He was also transported to Lourdes Hospital with minor injuries. Terry R. Snider, 58, of Evans, Washington, the driver of the second semi-truck was not injured. The third semi-truck driver, Terry J. Fullerton, 75, of Kennewick, was injured but not transported.
The driver of the pickup truck, James Noyes, 65, of Billings, Montana, was transported to Othello Community Hospital in Othello.