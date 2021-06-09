Local Warren fund puts $60,000 into Walla Walla Valley projects

The Warren Community Action Fund, facilitated by Blue Mountain Community Foundation, recently approved 16 grants equaling about $60,000 to support local nonprofits providing services in Walla Walla and Columbia counties for a fifth year.
Overall, the Warren family legacy has dispensed about $268,000 during those years. The funding honors the deep roots of the Warren family and is focused on continuing the tradition of community service that Robert and Nadine Warren were passionate about, said Liz McClure, communications manager for Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
Grants are made to support programs which improve the quality of life in the areas of health, education, basic human needs, children and youth, agricultural education and training, historic preservation, science, arts and recreation and the environment.
The 2021 grants were awarded as follows:
- Blue Mountain Heritage Society — $1,000 for improvements at Smith Hollow Country Schoolhouse.
- Blue Mountain Resource Conservation & Development Council — $3,500 for Camp Wooten.
- Columbia County Community Network — $4,750 to support upgrades at Columbia County Fairgrounds Youth Building.
- Friends of the Dayton Memorial Library — $500 for summer reading programs.
- Friends of the Touchet Valley Golf Course — $5,000 for irrigation reservoir work.
- Gesa Power House Theater — $1,500 to support film series.
- Harvest Against Hunger — $1,250 to support increased food partnerships.
- Pioneer United Methodist Church — $2,500 to support flood recovery in Columbia County.
- Port of Columbia — $15,000 to support Dayton community broadband internet.
- Project Timothy — $5,000 for general support.
- The Club — $6,500 for summer programs.
- Touchet Valley Arts Council — $2,000 for general operations.
- Tri State Steelheaders — $2,000 for “Salmon in Schools.”
- Waitsburg Town Hall Association — $4,000 for facility improvements.
- Walla Walla County Department of Community Health — $1,250 for its pediatric dental program.
Washington Water Trust — $3,500 to partner on a sustainable freshwater future for the Walla Walla.