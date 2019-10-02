Washington state’s chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will sponsor the Walla Walla Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Pioneer Park.

The event is part of the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease, while also raising awareness. In 2018, approximately 130 people walked in Walla Walla, raising more than $30,000.

Proceeds are used for Alzheimer’s research and to provide care and support services for local families affected by the disease.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the two-mile walk at 10 a.m. This event is family- and pet-friendly, and the walk route is fully accessible. Participation is free, but those who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt.

To register, visit alz.org/walk or call 1-800-272-3900.

For more information, contact Erica Grissmerson at emgrissmerson@alz.org or 509-207-7999.