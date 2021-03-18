The Japanese government set a 10-year timeline to clean up massive devastation after the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami. In the decade since they’ve cleared, recycled and incinerated tons of debris and restored infrastructure and housing.
The need to rebuild was paramount and help came from around the world. In the initial stages, search and rescue teams came from the U.S., Australia, India, New Zealand, China and South Korea. Pledges of financial and material support came from the Red Cross, Red Crescent and other countries’ relief organizations.
From the Valley Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club sent donations to its sister Rotary club in Japan, and aid came from a local man who previously spent two weeks on a student exchange in Sasayama in 2005.
One year after the disaster, while in his Washington State University Japanese language class, Walla Wallan Erick Flores, then 23, heard a presentation from the YMCA of Greater Seattle, which with the Japanese Business Association of Seattle, sought community cleanup assistance from students.
“I’d love to go out there and help,” he recalled saying, and without hesitation signed up. He paid his airfare, but then the Seattle YMCA covered lodging and transportation costs during his stay in Japan from May 9-23, 2012.
His crew had passes for the bullet train from Tokyo to hard-hit smaller towns a couple of hours north. The Y set up the projects agenda for Flores’ 12-member group of volunteers whose first project was in the city of Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, 80 miles west of the epicenter. Ten in the group were from WSU and the other two came from the University of Idaho in Moscow.
“(Organizers) kept us really busy,” Flores said.
Most of the strawberry farmers in Sendai lost everything in the tsunami and left the area, Fores said. The most fulfilling project he worked on was laboring on a farm there to help a couple and their older son get back on their feet.
“We helped them by digging an irrigation ditch to get water to their strawberries. We got into it, got dirty. The work was all done by hand with shovels,” he recalled.
“It was pretty large, maybe 40 feet long by 10 feet wide and 3 feet deep. We were all in there together for a solid two days digging and digging and wheel barrowing.”
They lifted up and moved large machinery and other things around, too.
“The family was just super thankful. It was nice we could help out and they gave us strawberries. I felt really good afterward,” he said.
There was so much devastation, he said. Without power, traffic lights didn’t function in some regions and so mornings they rose early and acted as school crossing monitors to safely cross children at intersections in town. They also helped replace siding on an elderly woman’s home.
By bullet train they reached Miyako-shi, Iwate Prefecture, north of Sendai, and stayed in a church.
“We slept where they normally held Mass They removed the seating and made a big room,” Flores said. “Volunteers, locals, cooked dinner for us. We had warm food at night and they made breakfast every morning. We got to try out all the local foods.”
In between work projects the volunteers were taken to see hardest-hit areas, including a school for young kids.
“They collected all the children’s toys scattered about and made a shrine for them,” he said. No one survived because they went inland instead of up a nearby hill and perished. “A hospital was filled with mud and abandoned. You could find toys and things on the floor. It was hard to see all that stuff.”
“They walked us around and explained through an interpreter what happened at various places, the destruction, flooding, cars on top of buildings,” Flores said. “It was bad. There were a lot of hard things to process. I remember just being sad most of the time. Yet, I felt really good I was there and wished I could have gone to help sooner.”
“In Miyako they took us to that sea wall and told us (residents there) believed nothing could go over that sea wall, people went to the wall and were watching as the tsunami came in, not realizing it would overflow and fail. They took us to this spot really high up, looking down on the ocean, at least 100 feet down, and the water got to where we were standing. I was amazed. How is that possible? Mother Nature is very powerful,” he said.
“Sometimes it didn’t seem like we were working, but just being there helped to lift the spirits of the people,” Flores said in 2012 in an article by Robert Keatts, then president of the Walla Walla-Sasayama Sister City Affiliation Committee. “Cleaning up the debris is depressing, but something that really needs to be accomplished. Each day things look a little better.”
Miyako is famous in videos that show the tsunami cresting the shoreline barricade, hauling cars, ships and buildings with it. “It was a famous scene in the video, the ocean washing water over the sea wall and into the town. It was the hardest hit around there, it flattened everything. It was all foundations, no buildings were left. It was really bad. They were working on cleanup that year.”
His first time in Japan was on a two-week home stay with host parents. He went with a Walla Walla-Sasayama Sister City Affiliation Committee group chaperoned by Keatts.
“Sasayama is similar in size to Walla Walla. I felt at home over there. I loved the people, they are very sweet and welcoming, so to return and help in 2012, I didn’t think twice. I went to the first informational meeting and was ready to go.”
He said his time there in 2012 impacts how he lives his life. “I am more grateful and try not to take things for granted. The destruction was so massive, it changed the way I see and value my family. Seeing how some of these families were destroyed, I definitely missed my family while I was there.” Family is everything and he feels fortunate they’re nearby.
And he’s also looking at how he can do volunteer work to benefit others. He hoped to start with the Blues Crew in 2020, but it didn’t align with his schedule. Now he’s looking to this year to become involved.
He graduated in 2006 from Walla Walla High School, took a three-year break, earned an associate degree in 2011 from Walla Walla Community College and earned his bachelor’s in business administration in 2014 from WSU.
Ten years later, Flores is a staff accountant with property management and real estate development company Tarragon Northwest in Walla Walla.
As he and partner Kiley Keatts had daughter Quinn Flores just 10 months ago, they put plans to visit Japan on hold.
“I definitely want to go to Japan again soon, maybe in the next couple of years, and connect with the strawberry farmer. It’s in the books.”