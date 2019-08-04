Deportations have made headlines almost daily in recent months, but Walla Walla has organizations helping those who want to stay in America.

Central Washington Justice for Our Neighbors, a nonprofit headquartered in Ellensburg, has opened a Walla Walla extension office at the Pioneer United Methodist Church on Birch Street.

Executive Director Abigail Scholar, hired in April 2018, heads the group, consisting largely of volunteers who help immigrants in many ways: through advocacy, legal services, accompaniment, and more.

Being a Mexican and Jewish woman raised in a small town in Canada made her become politically involved at a young age, she said. She didn’t start working in a political field until her position at Justice for Our Neighbors. As a child, she didn’t back down to those taunting her, and later, studying art, she said she resonated with pieces that did something to help the world rather than just being aesthetic.

That carried over into her current job, she said, since it does something to change the world.

Scholar said that when she was hired, she told the group it needed to expand east and south, and since she was living in Walla Walla, they did just that. Besides, she said, the organization’s board of directors and its founders and Methodist pastors, Jen Stuart and Juli Reinholz, had intended to expand since starting the group in 2017.

“I feel blessed to work alongside these women,” Scholar said.

Scholar said having a local chapter with legal help — the only one in Walla Walla with direct immigration services — was a much-needed resource, and the number of people they’ve helped continues to rise. Within the last year, she said, they’ve had two legal clinics, the first with 25 clients showing up, and the second with 50. She said more are on the way in the coming months.

Legal aid

But those wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for volunteers or pro-bono attorneys such as Maxwell Olarsch, she said. Olarsch began part-time with Justice for Our Neighbors in February, but has been full-time since June due to the number of cases. Much of his salary was based on donations, she said, and he splits his time between Ellensburg and Walla Walla. Orlarsch said he sometimes charges $35 for consultation, but often waives it, and clients are responsible for any filing fees.

He said he believes his office’s work helped changed his clients’ lives and “hopefully, communities throughout central and eastern Washington.”

“Even though the law does not require that individuals in removal proceedings have a lawyer, it absolutely should,” he wrote in an email. “I remember a law processor telling me once that a case’s chance of success in immigration court increases 80% if a lawyer is present. (The chances increase even more if the lawyer is any good.)”

Olarsch said he has 32 clients with open and closed cases, but some have multiple cases intertwined, such as unaccompanied minors who have asylum claims or special immigrant juvenile status. He also said some were closed because there was nothing left to do or were in a waiting phase, with applications and petitions sent and waiting for immigration authorities to respond.

He added his office was new and law was “notorious for moving slow, especially when it came to getting immigrant benefits under the current administration.”

“I have not closed out any cases where we could help,” he wrote. Of completed cases so far, Justice for Our Neighbors has been providing information to inform clients of their current legal situation to keep them putting themselves at risk of being detained and deported, and safe from notario fraud — perpetrated by people who falsely represent themselves as qualified to offer legal advice on immigration.

He said every case was different and included helping obtain asylum in the United States for those fleeing persecution, violence, and attempted kidnapping and sale into the sex trade.

“We are working with victims of serious crimes to get green cards for their cooperation with the police and prosecutors,” he wrote. Additionally, Justice for Our Neighbors helps foreign-born spouses of U.S. citizens and unaccompanied minors obtain green cards, and longtime green card holders obtain citizenship.

“We are also working on cases related to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and reopening removal proceedings where an individual missed a hearing (due to a previous lawyer messing up) and was ordered removed in absentia.”

Orlarsch acknowledged immigration is fraught with complexities.

“Most Americans could not navigate this system without a lawyer, let alone people who are new to this country and don’t understand English very well,” he wrote. “Additionally, many of my clients and people similarly situated feel like they are not welcomed here and that the government is intentionally trying to force them out and put them through processes that will make them never want to return. Because of this, it really is important that they know people here are willing to hear their stories and fight for them to stay in America, live the American dream, and help build this nation.”

Other support

Those who have heard immigrants’ stories and fought for them include the many volunteers, Scholar said, adding there were 40 or 50, but 30 who were active. People who want to help have to be trained, she added.

“It’s really beautiful watching people help the people around them,” she said.

Their roles vary, she said, and include translating and accompanying them to appointments or shopping. She said she’s gone with someone to the grocery store just to help them feel comfortable. So far, she said, only one immigrant who was accompanied had been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, but she believed accompaniments likely had deterred many from that fate.

In that one detainment, she said, the immigrant went to a final appearance for a criminal case and left the courthouse, which was not in Walla Walla, thinking everything went well. But within seconds he was approached by three ICE officers. She said the two volunteers accompanying him were instructed not to interfere with officers.

“Until this day those people feel haunted by the incident,” Scholar said of the volunteers, adding they told her they could “see the look in his eyes” of pleading for help.

Still, the two volunteers continued helping, she said, like others at the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition, another organization Scholar is involved with.

Part of her Justice for Our Neighbors work, she said, is linking groups with common denominators to make it easier to provide services and advocation to immigrants.

“I’m continuing getting grass roots efforts connected to help provide outreach to at-risk community members,” she said. “Before, people felt like it was the Wild West and they were on their own.”