Local nonprofits work to help flood victims

The Walla Walla Valley is benefiting from a gathering of nonprofit organizations seeking to help with regional flood devastation.
Kari Isaacson, executive director of Blue Mountain Community Foundation, said in a release that several charitable groups are working together to coordinate relief, grants, events, information and referrals to help people most in need of assistance due to this month's flood.
Isaacson’s organization plus representatives from Blue Mountain Action Council, SonBridge Community Center, Helpline, American Red Cross and United Way of the Blue Mountains are meeting regularly with Walla Walla County Emergency Management officials to share information and provide support to communities, she said.
That effort is already getting resources where they are needed, Isaacson said.
BMCF and United Way have established funds for flood disaster relief; checks may be written to either organization and earmarked “flood disaster.” Donors can designate on their check which community they wish to directly support.
For more information, go to bluemountainfoundation.org or uwbluemt.org and click on the “Donate Now” button. Type in “flood,” and the special fund will appear.