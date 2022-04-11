Local law enforcement and fire agencies will participate in active shooter drills at the former Shopko building, 1651 W. Rose St., starting Tuesday, April 12, through April 19.
Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Gunner Fulmer said the training will involve personnel from the WWPD, the College Place Police Department, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.
On-site training will be conducted from noon to about 4 p.m.
