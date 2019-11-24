Local fire chiefs edit study on Regional Fire Authority

Local fire departments are getting closer to determining whether it’s possible to join forces. And if so, how.
A consulting firm gave rough drafts of a feasibility study to the Walla Walla, College Place, and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 chiefs Thursday evening, according to John Stouffer, Emergency Services Consulting International’s western regional manager. The chiefs have until mid-December to return the draft with their edits. A final version is hoped for by the end of the year.
ESCI was awarded a $54,017 contract by the Walla Walla City Council in May to determine the feasibility of the departments forming a Regional Fire Authority. The study, with its cost equally divided by the departments, also could show whether another kind of agreement or none at all was best, WWFD Chief Bob Yancey in an earlier report.
The city has discussed sustainable funding for emergency medical services for at least the past three years with WWFD, CPFD, all Walla Walla County fire districts and county commissioners. During those talks, an RFA concept emerged and experts presented the process to the Council last year.
After the study is complete, elected officials will discuss the pros and cons of each proposal, and it may go before the public for a vote next year, Walla Walla Mayor Barbara Clark said in an earlier interview.
On Friday, CPFD Chief David Winter said he’d barely had time to look through the 241-page document, but so far noticed “lots of errors.” He also said he had yet to see any conclusions, but believed recommendations would come at the end of December. He said he was asked to return the document with his corrections to the firm by Dec. 12.
Winter said people told him they thought the three departments were further along in making a decision to team up, but he disagreed.
“I don’t know if that’s necessarily a true statement,” he said, noting the departments had conducted internal studies and discussed the topic since 1986. “We’d usually get bogged down in the finance portion. I think that’s a big study block.”
County Fire District 4 Chief Rocky Eastman said he hadn’t seen anything “surprising” in the study draft so far, but noted it wasn’t completed.
Yancey didn’t want to talk about it.
“... Until we have a final version and the elected officials from all three departments have been informed, we will not comment,” Yancey wrote in an email Friday.
The three departments in May provided ESCI with statistics, such as number of employees, volunteers, salaries, equipment, number of calls, expenses and revenue. Since then, a team of six, including Stouffer, have compiled data and crunched numbers.
Stouffer said the study was in its technical review phase, with the chiefs reviewing it, after which corrections would be made.
“If there’s anything significant or controversial, we’ll get on a conference call with them and revise it,” Stouffer said. “We’re not going to change our recommendations.”
He added the report was one of the largest he’d worked on, at 241 pages and 156 illustrations.
“We went above and beyond what we usually do,” he said, adding more detail and supporting documents were included.
Stouffer said he was the emergency medical services director in the 1980s and 1990s in Yakima County and had proposed a similar item.
“We’re doing a lot of consolidations all over the state,” he said, adding cost shouldn’t be entities’ primary concern. “Really the benefit of consolidating is to improve fire and medical services.”