Local farmers, conservationists weigh in on Green New Deal

Joel Huesby, an organic grains farmer in the Walla Walla Valley, believes the biggest issues for the future of agriculture are erratic climate changes, ecosystem degradation and loss of crop diversity. But he does see hope in the situation.
“I don’t really see it (climate change) as much of a crisis but an opportunity to learn, grow and adapt,” he said while speaking on a panel Wednesday night at a town hall event at Whitman College hosted by the Walla Walla Sunrise Movement.
The meeting was aimed at asking farmers to provide advice on how to reach the goals of the Green New Deal, which is a set of proposed congressional goals focused on mitigating climate change.
Huesby is a first-generation organic farmer; his family homesteaded in 1908.
“Today we grow hundreds and hundreds of tons of different kinds of grains on this 400 acres annually and we’ve done that without fertilizers or pesticides,” he said.
Congress has the purse strings on the Farm Bill, and he can’t change things at a federal level, but he can adapt, he said.
He can use technology like center pivots to irrigate more efficiently and find different crops that are adapted to the new environment.
“If the snow runs off quicker because it’s warmer and it melts, then what I am interested in is farm pond storage,” he said. “Where I can take existing water and its existing infrastructure put that water in my ground and groundwater recharge or pull some out for my crops because the snow didn’t last as long.”
Huesby said he is always looking for innovative ways to solve problems without waiting for federal money or fairy tales.
Mike Denny, a local conservationist, said Wednesday he advocates for water monitors in the ground that tell farmers exactly when they need to turn their water on and off and how much to run it.
“What I am starting to observe is water is going to become a much more precious resource than most of us currently consider it,” said Denny. “It has saved 30-35% costs.”
Panelists were asked what technologies should be supported in the Green New Deal.
Huesby double crops. He waters half of a pivot while harvesting the other half and then it’s planted the next day. He turns a crop over in a couple days as opposed to a couple weeks, he said.
That gives him the ability to have a second income from that same land in one year, he said.
“Those kinds of technologies to spread a raindrop twice as far, keep the soil as a sponge with the carbon matter and the organic matter there; those things help a lot,” he said.
When asked how the Green New Deal could abate challenges of climate change for farmers, Huesby said it could advocate for local economies.
“In reducing your carbon footprint, one of those things is reducing food miles and you reduce food miles by having local infrastructure for processing those goods that we grow on our farms,” he said.
Sager Small, a member of the family vineyard Woodward Canyon, said the company recently renovated its packaging source from France to a place in Seattle.
“Since making that change, we’ve started sourcing lighter weight glass which is good,” Small said. “We’re not spending as much energy in shipping, the cost goes down a lot for us.”
He said they reserve a couple acres for biodiversity and stopped mowing grasses between rows as much. “Just by not mowing, not running the tractor as much, we were able to create a habitat for beneficial insects,” Small said.
They had fewer tractor hours, less carbon and saved themselves from having to use an insecticide.
Denny said the original New Deal created the conservation districts in every county which led to developing riparian buffers, vegetation along streams.
In this basin, there are over 200 land owners that have asked for a Conservation Reserve Program, which pays farmers for removing environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and planting species that improve the environmental quality.
“There’s over 200 miles of restored riparian buffers in Walla Walla County alone … Which is an outstanding opportunity for carbon sequestration (capturing carbon) because we already have it on the ground in the county,” Denny said.
Small understands the Green New Deal as a proposed federal program with a priority of making the United States carbon neutral within 10 years and ensuring an unpolluted habitat.
The government would provide incentives for more sustainable practices, instead of polluting methods, Small said.