Local demonstrations reflect growing 'Black Lives Matter' movement

While downtown was full of shoppers Saturday, it will likely be full of demonstrators today as a Black Lives Matter Walla Walla Peace Rally is planned for 1 p.m. at Land Title Plaza on the corner of First Avenue and East Main Street.
The local movement is part of a global response to racial injustice and police brutality.
On Saturday, businesses were bustling with bodies as dollars began to flow back into the economy.
People happily purchased goods and services at local shops and restaurants with broad smiles, unless concealed by masks.
It looked like a return to “normal.”
In the midst of the hustle and bustle of the restarted economy, a few people here and there sat on benches or wandered about the crowds holding signs.
One simply read “BLM,” the acronym for the global civil rights movement Black Lives Matter.
It marked the seventh day in a row of demonstrators gathered in this small Pacific Northwest town, thousands of miles away from the city of Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, sparking a fresh outcry and countless protests across the globe.
Pedrito Maynard-Reid, Walla Walla University’s assistant to the president for diversity and a professor of biblical studies and missiology, said he supports the local, peaceful protests.
“I have been in conversation with (a former student) who is organizing it,” Maynard-Reid said of the larger protest that occurred last Sunday and is planned again for today. “This one will be another focused on education. It will be peaceful. We pray that it will be safe. And that people will wear masks and practice social distancing, but that they’ll come out and listen and show support to what we are doing.”
The first rally of this kind drew hundreds of people after organizer Lindsey Luna of Walla Walla said she began planning it just 12 hours before it happened.
Luna said she did not organize any of the gatherings during the week at Land Title Plaza. Demonstrators spoken to during the week said they came on their own volition.
Luna is now part of an ad hoc group organizing today’s rally, also composed of Julissa Arellano, Toluwanimi Oyefoso and Cia Cortinas-Wood, among others. Luna said all members of the group are people of color and live in the Walla Walla Valley.
The group said the “goal is to amplify melanated voices in the community, and to take a stand against inequality and systemic racism in the United States and within our own town.”
Maynard-Reid says he hopes a diverse group of people will attend, too.
“I hope that more than just black and brown people come out, but everybody who feels that justice must be done and that we must have justice reigning down on this part of the state,” Maynard-Reid said. “They need to come out and show their support by their presence.”
Maynard-Reid says he has noticed — both locally and nationally — that more white people are getting involved than in previous protests.
He thinks the eight-minute video of then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck affected some people more than past incidents have. He says the video gives viewers a look at the treatment he says face black people everyday.
“For the first time, for eight and a half minutes, they saw it,” Maynard-Reid said. “And they saw the face of the police officer as so nonchalant. ‘I am killing you, and it doesn’t matter what you think.’ And they realize how wrong it was. And for the first time, I think white folks are seeing what black folks have been saying for years.”
Maynard-Reid says while he understands some of the violence against property — comparing it to the Boston Tea Party — he feels all protests should stay nonviolent.
The local committee emphasized that today’s gathering is a “peace rally” and should be seen as such.
“Tomorrow’s rally is a one-hour program that errs more on the side of solidarity — including kneeling, music, hearing from (people of color) in our town, and addressing white privilege and what that means,” the group wrote in a joint statement.
College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said he’s noted that local demonstrations have been peaceful.
“We support protesters’ First Amendment right to be heard,” Tomaras said.
Walla Walla police officers echoed that sentiment last week.
“You have two sets of people who are protesting,” Maynard-Reid said. “There are the majority of people who believe in peaceful protesting. They are going to raise up and make their voices heard … But then there are those who believe that violence and destruction are the only ways to make their voices heard … I am a pacifist. My mother brought me up not to use to any violence at all, period. So I am against anything violent. But most children around me did not grow up that way.”
Maynard-Reid added that he believes many of the violent rioters are not even concerned with the protesters’ cause and are just using the situation as an excuse to get violent.
“There are also people who are just violent,” Maynard-Reid said. “They love a fight. I have seen people in school as a little boy, when a fight starts, they just get excited and join in because they want to fight.”
Locally, the energy and movement have led to “doxxing” as social media platforms see an increase in the exposure and outing of those with photos and videos from people allegedly engaging in racist behavior.
Tomaras said he is unaware of such activity, which has been removed and called out on platforms.
Luna said the rally today is focused on helping people know what they can do locally that’s productive in combating racism.
“We encourage anyone who hears this message, especially the residents of Walla Walla, to engage in research themselves to find out what changes they can help make,” the organizers wrote in a joint statement.
“Before we can speak, we must listen.”