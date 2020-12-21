Nearly 200 hundred bags of Christmas dinner fixings will be handed out to those in need in Walla Walla on Tuesday evening thanks to contributions from local businesses.
In Town Ventures co-owner Charysa Chavira said enough food and cash were donated to provide 195 families with meals including boxed potatoes, gravy, canned vegetables, a desert and a gift certificate for meat.
That number is nearly twice the goal Chavira had when she started the planning process.
“Our goal was to put together 100 dinners for families,” Chavira said. “We donated money, businesses donated money … There was a massive out pour of support.”
Chavira said it’s been rewarding working with local businesses to help residents.
“It’s kind of like a big hug from the community,” Chavira said. “These aren’t federal funds. These aren’t grants from the government. These aren’t out-of-town businesses, for the most part. About 90% of the funds are local — people who actually live here and send their kids to school here.”
As for the other roughly 10% of donations, Chavira said supermarkets Albertsons, Super 1 Foods and Grocery Outlet all contributed to the effort.
The bags will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis to anyone who needs them. There is no criteria to meet.
“We have no qualifications,” Chavira said. “We understand there are a lot of people in need and a lot of food insecurity that isn’t reflected on paper. Maybe they just lost their job and that isn’t reflected in a W-2 yet. Or maybe they got their hours cut. So they’re still employed, but it’s not enough.”
Bags will be handed out at 101 N. Fifth Ave. in Walla Walla on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Chavira said social distancing will be enforced.
“The bags will be handed out drive-thru style to make sure we have COVID safety in mind,” Chavira said. “People will drive through our parking lot, and a volunteer will bring a bag of food out.”
