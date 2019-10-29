A Walla Walla blade smith makes the small screen Wednesday in an episode of "Forged in Fire."
Mike Pierce is one of four smiths who face off on the competition show hosted by former Army Ranger Wil Willis on The History Channel.
According to a teaser on the episode, the smiths must forge a canister Damascus blade using different-sized drill bits to reduce the field to three contestants. After testing, two return to their home forges to recreate the Boa-Zande sword that originated in Central Africa.
The winner gets a $10,000 prize.
"Forged in Fire" is in its seventh season and is filmed in Brooklyn.
Pierce is the proprietor behind custom knife business Pierce Knives.
For Wednesday's episode, check your local listings.