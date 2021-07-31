DAYTON — Firefighters in the Blue Mountains are being hampered by “limited resources” and potentially adverse weather, fire officials said Saturday, July 31.
According to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center, the Green Ridge Fire, burning 30 miles east of Walla Walla, is one of the fires that won’t get as much help because of the growing number of wildfires in the West. The fire was 15% contained, as of Saturday.
On Friday, wind and hot temperatures caused some “isolated” growth of some areas of the Green Ridge Fire, officials wrote, but they said every effort is being made to keep the fire contained to its current lines.
A Level 2 evacuation order remained in effect Saturday from Bald Butte Mountain in the north to the Oregon-Washington border in the south, and from Chase Mountain in the west to the Middle Point Trail Head and Midway Campground in the east.
A Level 1 evacuation notice remains in effect for all forest land north and west of Chase Mountain and Midway Camp, within the forest boundary.
A Level 1 evacuation remains in place for Garfield County.
Questions on evacuation orders should be issued to the sheriff’s offices of Garfield and Columbia counties, fire officials said.
All of the Umatilla National Forest remains closed as firefighters attack the more than 10,000 acres of the Green Ridge Fire plus the Lick Creek Fire in Asotin County, which is 90% contained as of Saturday at more than 80,000 acres, according to Inciweb.
Meanwhile, a bevy of different weather events are expected to happen this weekend because of an incoming thunderstorm, forecasters said.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a flash flood warning in the Blue Mountains through Sunday evening, a heat advisory in the Walla Walla Valley through Saturday night and a red flag warning in Garfield County through Saturday night.
The NWS said areas in the mountains with “burn scars” will be especially prone to flash floods and landslides.