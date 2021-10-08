Born and raised in Walla Walla, Myron Huie hopes to continue working to conserve the small city qualities that define the place he calls home in his campaign for City Council Position 1.
Huie, who was first elected in 2017 to serve in Position 3, vacated that seat to run for the city’s South Ward position, which is currently held by outgoing Council member Riley Clubb.
Huie’s parent’s met in Seattle before coming to work on the Walla Walla farm owned by his grandparents, who had immigrated from China. After Huie graduated from WaHi, he noticed his friends were eager to leave. He stayed. Eventually, they came back.
“There’s not much better elsewhere,” Huie said in an interview. “Walla Walla is a good place to live and raise a family, and it’s peaceful.”
Huie first got involved in the minutiae of city governance years before he ever ran for public office, volunteering to serve on a roads advisory committee in the early 2000s. He carried that passion for city infrastructure with him to his first term on City Council, he said.
“Streets, bridges, sidewalks were my main priority back then,” he said. “I’ve been able to see a lot of that accomplished in good part.”
Outside of city limits, Huie has also worked to promote the interests of Walla Walla with regional transportation authorities, and points to a four-lane highway connecting the valley with the Tri-Cities as a key priority for residents.
But he also stressed that he wants make sure the city is growing responsibly and without putting too large a burden on residents.
“I’m for making sure that city infrastructure is well taken care of and that we as a City Council are fiscally responsible,” Huie said. “I’ve frequently been voting down tax increases for the citizens of Walla Walla. Many right now having a hard time paying all of the taxes and fees the city is trying to impose.”
One area that Huie doesn’t want to see any kind of budgetary cuts, however, is the city’s police department, he said.
“We did that before, we did reduce police funding during the last recession, and that resulted in a huge spike in crime rate, highest it’s ever been in Walla Walla,” Huie said.
Huie also expressed concern that some parts of the community were trying to change the character and culture of Walla Walla to that of a big city, such as by getting rid of controversial statues or building parking garages.
“Everything I vote on is based on maintaining a more conservative approach to social ideas such as how we take a look at ethnic and racial divide, how we take care of tourism and things like that,” Huie said. “In other words, trying to make Walla Walla more of a hometown feel.”
