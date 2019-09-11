The Walla Walla Public Library and the local branch of the American Association of University Women will host a free public program, “Know Your Numbers, Know Yourself, Develop A Plan,” from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the library, 238 E. Alder St. This event is the first of presentations planned for the fall, winter and spring at the Walla Walla Public Library focused on “Building Community Resiliency.”

The speakers are Hollina Wadsworth and Cathy Schaeffer, certified financial planners for Baker Boyer Bank. Their talk will focus on the importance of looking at your entire financial picture and prioritizing what is important in retirement. Since no “one size fits all” plan exists, they will focus on how people can develop a holistic financial plan based on individuals and their unique situations.

Topics could include: know your numbers, income in retirement, retirement accounts and asset allocation, budget, debt, values and goals.