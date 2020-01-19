Library concert plucks up musical curiosity

Curious young minds were rewarded and educated Saturday morning at a free concert at the Walla Walla Public Library.
Four world-class musicians in town for the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival this weekend offered up the performance for children and families, dubbed “Sounds Like Fun!”
Dozens of little ones were busy getting distracted until the first notes started getting played.
Suddenly, all eyes were on the front of the room.
“I seriously love my bow,” said Timothy Christie as he held up the bow for his viola for all to see.
Christie is the festival’s organizer and one of its musicians as well.
“As you can see, there’s not very much sound coming out of my instrument,” Christie said. “I need my bow.”
He went on to explain to the curious onlookers that the bow is made from horse hair and tree sap.
“What you do is you sneak up behind a horse very carefully with a pair of scissors and carefully cut a few hairs off its tail,” Christie jokingly explained. Then tree sap, or resin, is applied to the hairs.
“And with my sticky horse hair, I can make a waltz.” Christie struck up a tune. “Or some country music.” He turned the room into a hoedown at a barn for a moment.
Maria Sampen, Christie’s wife, was also there. Christie said the bow for her violin is very old — about 100 years old, Sampen said. Christie’s bow was not nearly as old and is made of carbon fiber.
Joining Sampen and Christie was Laura Metcalf on cello.
After teaching all about bows, the three performers put their bows down and decided to play an entire piece just by plucking and strumming with their fingers.
The trio determined that this plucking business was a bit difficult on their instruments, which led one young audience member to suggest putting sap on their fingers, just like the bow.
Christie noted that it was a very good recommendation, and he would be sure to save some tree sap the next time he saw a tree. Still, he was convinced he could do some more learning.
“I wonder if there’s anybody who could help us learn more about plucking with our fingers?” Christie pondered.
Enter: classical guitarist Rupert Boyd, who “surprised” Christie with an appearance.
Boyd showed off some of his plucking skills on his classical guitar and Christie used it as a jumping off point to explain how different stringed instruments work — all part of the same family, with slight variations.
For the rest of the morning, the delighted crowd was treated to several bits of music, including Boyd and Metcalf doing their rendition of “Human Nature” by Michael Jackson, and Sampen and Christie doing a mashup of the theme from Ken Burns’ “The Civil War” documentary, Green Day, Coldplay and Pachelbel’s Canon.
It all culminated in the foursome tackling a rendition of Leroy Anderson’s “Plink, Plank, Plunk,” which incorporated all of the plucking and strumming techniques the audience learned about.
After the performance, kids got to come forward and observe the instruments and ask questions.
