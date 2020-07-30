Kids E-book Nonfiction
"I Am Not a Label: 34 disabled artists, thinkers, athletes and activists from past and present," by Cerrie Burnell; illustrated by Lauren Mark Baldo
This anthology spotlights 34 notable individuals with a range of disabilities and backgrounds. Profiles include Terry Fox, a Canadian athlete and amputee, and Aaron Philip, a Black trans girl and model with cerebral palsy. Other public figures include Lady Gaga, Frida Kahlo, Stephen Hawking, and Lil Wayne. The text is straightforward and brief. Burnell focuses on the accomplishments of her subjects rather than strictly defining them by their ability differences. Readers who want to dive deeply into the lives of the highlighted people will need to seek out additional information. However, the accessibility of the prose offers an inviting introduction to these changemakers and their stories. Back matter features a glossary, an index, and a few suggested sources for additional reading. With intricately illustrated spreads by Baldo, this title is a good addition to other biographical anthologies like Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls and Vashti Harrison's "Little Legends" and "Little Dreamers" series. There is an art-deco sensibility to many of the illustrations, which include a portrait of each individual rendered in bright colors and carefully embellished page designs. Ages 6-12
- School Library Journal
"Animal Exploration Lab for Kids: 52 Family-Friendly Activities for Learning about the Amazing Animal Kingdom," by Maggie Reinbold
Animal Exploration Lab for Kids is your go-to introduction to the wonderful world of animals. This family-friendly animal reference guide features fun activities designed to enhance your understanding of, and love for, the animal kingdom as you:
Explore the techniques that researchers use to study animals
Investigate the adaptations and behaviors that make animals so unique
Study how animals sense and respond to the world around them
Discover new ways to support and conserve your amazing animal neighbors
For example, in Unit 1 you'll use a trail camera to document animals around your home and in Unit 2, you'll examine the usefulness of blubber in keeping polar animals warm. Each lab in the book is designed to help you build new knowledge and skills around animal science and are broken into the following sections:
Safety Tips & Helpful Hints provides additional guidelines and insights for successfully conducting each lab.
Procedure provides details about the individual steps in each lab so you'll know just what to do.
Creative Enrichment helps you think about how to take your experiment even further.
The Science Behind the Fun provides a simple description of the science that supports the lab and other background information. With Animal Exploration Lab for Kids, you don't have to take a trip to the zoo to start learning about the animal kingdom. Ages 8-12
- Summary
"Thank You, Helpers: Doctors, Nurses, Teachers, Grocery Workers, and More Who Care for Us," by Patricia Hegarty, Michael Emmerson (Illustrator)
A joyous, rhyming celebration of all the essential workers who help us everyday! From healthcare workers, to delivery people, grocery workers, teachers, and more, readers can cheer for these heroes!
We have a lot of people to thank for helping us every day! Doctors, nurses, and paramedics help keep us healthy, while grocery workers, warehouse workers, and delivery people get us the supplies we need. And we can't forget teachers, volunteers, and the countless others who make the world a little brighter!
With an upbeat rhyme scheme perfect for reading aloud, this celebration of all different kinds of helpers will be sure to entertain parents and children alike and foster an appreciation of those around us. Ages 4-8
- Summary
"Amazing Athletes: 40 Inspiring Icons," by Jean-Michel Billioud; illustrated by Gonoh
This collection of amazing Olympic athletes provides a litany of facts that will fascinate and inform readers. Billioud profiles standout athletes from 40 different Olympic games, starting with 24-year-old Spyridon Louis in 1896 at the first "modern-day Summer Olympics" and ending with four-time gold medalist Simone Biles. Billioud offers an inclusive collection; he includes an equal amount of women and men and many athletes of color. Each individual is represented by a digital illustration, with arrows indicating compelling facts about the athlete or their sport. Text boxes explain what made the athlete worthy of inclusion. Younger readers may find the format slightly confusing, as the boxes are of various sizes and fonts, with inconsistent icons throughout. The only misinformed entry is the one for American athlete Tommie Smith; it states that his raised black glove on the 1968 gold medal podium stood for "Black Power." In fact, according to a 2016 interview with Smithsonian magazine, Smith said the gesture wasn't necessarily representative of "Black Power" or "militancy"; rather, it was a call for human rights and the "need to move forward proactively." If readers are looking for a "best of" list of Olympic athletes, they may have found it in this collection but will need to conduct further research for more substantial information. Ages 7-10
- School Library Journal