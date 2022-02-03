DAYTON — A 70-year-old Lewiston woman was injured in a crash at the junction of U.S. Highway 12 and state Route 261 north of here on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Donna A. Candler was driving east in a 2003 Ford Taurus about 17 miles north of Dayton at about 12:50 p.m. when she veered onto the right shoulder, over-corrected and struck the embankment on the westbound shoulder, according to Washington State Patrol.
Candler, the only occupant in the car, was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.
She is facing a DUI charge, according to the report. And her car was totaled in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.