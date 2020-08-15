This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they're available.
Most recent update: 8/15/20 3:35 p.m.
Firefighters at the Walla Walla Fire Department said the fire is relatively small right now, but it's in a very dangerous spot because of residents nearby, steep terrain and dry fuel.
The firefighters said it's a five-alarm fire with assets from every area fire department being deployed, including a team from Pendleton that was just called up.
Original update:
A fast-spreading wildfire south of Dixie has caused Walla Walla County Emergency Management to issue a Level 1 evacuation order for some county residents.
The order was given just before 3 p.m. today.
Level 1 means "be ready" to leave. The order was given for areas of Lewis Peak Road, from Mud Creek Road up, and Seaman Road (see map attached to story).
Emergency Management said residents should be aware of the danger and be prepared to evacuate, although evacuations at this time are voluntary.