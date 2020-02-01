Legendary pop/rock band Chicago will headline the kick-off concert for this year’s Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days in early September.
The announcement was made Saturday at the annual Walla Walla Fair Showcase at the pavilion building at the fairgrounds, where fair officials also announced the fair’s royalty, grand marshals, hall of fame additions and the fair sponsor.
Fair officials noted that Chicago coming to the main stage is a “once-in-a-Walla-Walla-lifetime concert.”
Tickets for the kick-off concert go on sale at 9 a.m. March 2 at the fairgrounds box office or at wallawallafairgrounds.com, with prices ranging from $95 for premium seats to $30 for the grandstand.
This year marks 53 years in a row of touring without missing a single concert date for Chicago, according to the announcement.
Chicago is a Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee known for its blend of rock, pop, R&B and classical music. The band uses a horn section for its distinct and signature sound.
On top of the big Chicago announcement, the Showcase on Saturday also introduced this year’s fair royalty.
Representing the fair this year will be Queen Makenzie Zessin, 16, of Touchet, Princess Ashleigh Hubbard, 19, of College Place, and Princess Alexis Davis, 16, of Walla Walla.
Zessin is the daughter of Brian and Fara Zessin. She spent two years at McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater before spending this year at Touchet High School.
Hubbard is the daughter of David and Kimberly Hinojosa. She graduate from College Place High School last year and is starting courses this fall at Walla Walla Community College, where she plans to study animal management.
Davis is the daughter of Aaron and Kathy Davis. She is currently a junior at Walla Walla High School.
Doug and Margie Krueger were announced as the grand marshals for the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Parade. The Kruegers were recognized for their “years of outstanding dedication and support,” according to fair officials.
Entering into the Rodeo Legends Hall of Fame were Ned Londo, Bernard Moro and Terri Norwick.
Londo is a former top saddle bronc rider. He held the high score for 31 years after a ride on the horse Crystal Springs. He’s also been the “chute boss” at the Frontier Days Rodeo for many years.
Moro, a longtime Valley resident, served on the board of the Frontier Days from 1956 to 1964. According to the announcement, Moro “exhibited a great appreciation for horses. Even though his life was managing the farm, his passion was his work at the rodeo and helping area cattlemen.”
Norwick was a champion barrel racer in the 1960s. Throughout her career, she won state championships in four different decades on several different horses.
The Noel Corp. was announced as the “distinguished sponsor.” Noel is a Pepsi distributor based out of Yakima with a Pepsi product distribution center in Walla Walla, not far from the fairgrounds.
Fair Manager Bill Ogg wrote in the release that he hopes people find the fair “worthy of people’s very precious leisure time and money.”
“We have assembled a diverse range of attractions to satisfy every demographic,” Ogg wrote. “These new attractions, combined with the competitive arts and livestock exhibits, free entertainment and the delicious Fair food makes this a ‘must attend’ event.”
The 2020 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days takes place Sept. 2-6 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
The Chicago concert will be on Sept. 2.