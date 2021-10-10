Recently, the city removed several high-ranking staff members. If you had been (or currently were serving) at the time, what would be (or what was) your response to the mayor’s decision?
The mayor was within his rights to not consult with Council, but it was inappropriate to not, at a minimum, give his council the respect of letting them know such important decisions were being made prior to making them. Had I been on Council at the time of the firings, I would have requested a meeting and asked why these individuals were fired and why one of those individuals continues to spend time at City Hall after they were fired.
Do you believe the utility tax hike passed this year to help fund Columbia County law enforcement is good for the citizens of the city? Explain why or why not.
I do not believe the utility tax hike passed this year is good for the citizens or the city. It never makes sense to raise taxes when we do not manage our money appropriately. Raising taxes should not be the first answer.
What is the most important issue to you as a candidate?
I have several issues that are important to me as a candidate and as a citizen of Dayton. The most important issue right now is money management and fiscal policy. When we control our spending and manage a fair budget, we can reduce our need to raise taxes.
What qualifies you for this position and what personal qualities make you a good fit?
I've managed a budget while working for a subcontractor to the Department of Energy. My daughter and I are small business owners in Dayton and had to ... (make) a budget. We have done that successfully. I have many years experience of thinking outside the box and critical thinking throughout my career in the nuclear industry. I have many years of management experience and I can be a large contributor for our Waste Treatment Plant due to my education and (environmental management) experience ... I have a no-nonsense attitude when dealing in business. This is a must in order to be successful. At the same time, I care about our city and our citizens and like to think I have formed some (personal) relationships in Dayton.
Much discussion these days has been about the division of opinions regarding COVID-19-related mandates. What role do you believe City Council should or should not play in encouraging or discouraging those mandates?
The division of opinions regarding (COVID-19) have been very frustrating for us all. City Council should have no role in encouraging or discouraging these mandates. I believe we have enough government overreach as it is. We do not need more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.