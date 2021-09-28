A cyber attack on one of the largest internet-based phone liaisons has resulted in large organizations in Walla Walla having disrupted phone service.
The city of Walla Walla and the Union-Bulletin have both reported phone issues connected to the attack.
An email from city officials advised that people unable to contact the city via phone could use the online contact form at wallawallawa.gov.
Bandwidth, which provides voice over internet protocol services, known as VoIP, has experienced "rolling (distributed denial of service) attacks," according to company officials.
A DDoS attack refers to when computer hackers essentially overload the capabilities of an internet-based service, bandwidth.com, in this case — think of it as a web-based traffic jam.
Bandwidth CEO David Morken said in a statement Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 28, that the company was still experiencing an ongoing attack.
Seattle Times information technology workers said the problem was identified for the U-B Monday when the attack first started coming to light.
Morken said his company is working around the clock to fix the issue. He said a number of other "critical communications service providers" were also hit.
Morken didn't provide an estimated time for a full restoration of service.
Until Bandwidth.com is back, you can reach the Union-Bulletin via email. For circulation, email circulation@wwub.com; news, email news@wwub.com; and advertising, email advertising@wwub.com.
Teaser photo credit: AP photo illustration
