Lamar Road, which runs parallel to state Route 124 from Lamar to the east and nearly to Struthers Road to the West, will be closed from Monday, Nov. 15, through to May 2022, according to county Public Works officials.
The road will be closed during the coming months for a bridge replacement, according to a press release. No through traffic or emergency services will be allowed through the construction site during this period.
